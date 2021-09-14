On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah makes aatmanirbhar connect, says PM Modi has made the language global

On Hindi Diwas, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India needs to be aatmanirbhar or self-reliant even with languages and urged the people of the country to take a pledge to use Hindi along with their mother tongue. “Being aatmanirbhar is not just about the production of goods within the country or e. We have to be aatmanirbhar even with languages and only then our imagination of Aatmanirbhar India will be fulfilled. If we don't become aatmanirbhar in terms of our language, self-reliance would not mean anything," Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. "If the Prime Minister can speak Hindi on international fora, what are we embarrassed about? Gone are the days when speaking in Hindi was a matter of embarrassment,’’ Amit Shah said.

He also said that all Indian languages complement each other. "When we accepted the Constitution, we also accepted a decision on September 14, 1949, that this country's rajbhasha will be Hindi and the script will be Devanagri... Along with Hindi, we also took a decision to accept regional languages," Amit Shah said.

Also read | Hindi Diwas 2021: How Mahatma Gandhi promoted the language

Earlier in the day, Shah tweeted to greet people on Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day. “On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, I urge all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use Hindi which is one of the official languages along with their mother tongue in basic works. The progress of India is contained in the coordination of mother tongue and official language. Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas," Shah's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

Shah said in another tweet that under PM Modi's leadership the government is committed to the parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages. "Language is the most powerful medium to express emotion. Other than being the base of our cultural consciousness and national unity, Hindi also serves as a bridge between ancient civilisation and modernity and progress," Shah said. “. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are continuously committed to the parallel development of Hindi and all the other Indian languages,” he added.

Also read | On Hindi Diwas, PM Modi says the language is making 'strong identity' globally

PM Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that people from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a vigorous language.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable and vigorous language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously creating a strong identity for itself on the global stage," PM Modi's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

Hindi, which is spoken as a native language by 258 million people, is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. Hindi was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution on January 26, 1950.