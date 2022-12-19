On 'latkas'-'jhatkas' remark, Smriti Irani's Amethi challenge to Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit back at Congress leader Ajay Rai, after he accused her of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi only to show "latkas" and "jhatkas"- an unflattering reference to dance moves, and dared Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Heard you (Rahul Gandhi) have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 from one of your provincial leaders in an indecent manner. So, should I take it as certain that you would contest from Amethi? Won’t run away to another seat? Won’t get scared? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter,” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rai had said Amethi has been the seat of the Gandhi family. "Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it. Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, who is a regional chief of the Congress, told reporters when asked about Rahul Gandhi's plans for the next General election.

Also Read | Smriti Irani turns Rahul's photo upside down, slammed: 'mock Hindu ritual to…'

Rai's remark drew sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey who alleged that the language used by Congress leaders has always been "anti-women".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful." Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail