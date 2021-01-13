On Lohri, Uttarakhand farmers burn copies of new farm laws
- Farmers burnt copies of the farm laws in Rudrapur, Bazpur, Kashipur, Jaspur, Gadarpur, Kichha, Sitarganj and Khatima areas on the occasion of the festival of Lohri.
Agitated farmers burnt copies of the new farm laws on the occasion of Lohri across Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district on Wednesday. The farmers reiterated that they will not end their stir till the laws are withdrawn.
Tejendra Singh Virk, president, Terai Kisan Sanghthan said, “Farmers are dying in protest against the farm laws at Delhi’s border but the Modi government has turned a deaf ear towards their plight. People who have been included in the committee formed by the Supreme Court are those who already support the new farm laws.”
In Rudrapur, farmers took out a rally shouting slogans against farm laws from the grain market to Ambedkar Chowk and burnt copies of the laws.
In Kashipur, they gathered at the Tehsil Complex and burnt copies shouting slogans. Bazpur farmers gathered at Bhagat Singh Chowk and burnt copies there. They said when the farmers want the laws repealed, why is the Modi government unnecessarily imposing the laws on them. The government should understand the sentiments of the farmer, they added.
Farmers in Sitarganj took out a tractor rally and burnt the copies of the farm laws. Several farmers said that they will continue the agitation from Sitarganj to Delhi till the Modi government gives up.
Virk said Lohri is a festival of fun and frolic but this year farmers are disappointed due to the new farm laws. A massive protest will be staged in Delhi on January 26 and farmers of this area will leave three days earlier so that they can reach Ghazipur border in time, he said.
Ravindra Singh Rana, a farmer from Kashipur said, “We want the new farm laws withdrawn, not a committee as the Supreme Court has formed on Tuesday. Farmers are against such committees and will continue to protest since after all it is a matter of their existence.”
