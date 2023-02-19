On Maha Shivratri, man in UP offers ‘beer’ to Kanwariyas, arrested. Video

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was arrested after a video of him distributing 'beer' to the devotees of Lord Shiva, who participated in the Kanwar Yatra on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, went viral on social media. Several pilgrims can be seen walking on a busy road, while the man offers them beer. A few of them are seen coming forward and taking beer cans being distributed.

The man has been identified as Yogesh, news agency ANI reported. According to the circle officer (CO) of Aligarh, a motorcycle and 14 beer cans were seized from the man. "The excise department is also taking action against the liquor outlet owner for selling beer in excess quantity to the person," the officer said.

Netizens were quick to share their opinions. While some asked why the man was arrested for offering beer to the Kanwariyas, many wondered as why anyone would accept these drinks on their way to offer prayers.

“Is it prohibited? Because there are many videos where the Kanwariyas showed ganja (cannabis) in their possession and consuming on camera. Beer is just another medium of intoxication I think," a user wrote.

Another asked, “Why only arrest those who offer beer to Kanwariyas? A case should also be filed against people who accept beer. And who consumes liquor while on their way to offer prayers?"

“Is it illegal to offer beer? I understand you need a license to sell. If Kanwariyas want it then what is anyone’s problem?” read a tweet.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees in which devotees are known as 'Kanwariyas' visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water.

