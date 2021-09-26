Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Manmohan Singh's birthday, PM Modi, others wish former prime minister
india news

On Manmohan Singh's birthday, PM Modi, others wish former prime minister

The Congress stalwart turned 89-years-old on Sunday. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political fraternity in wishing his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, on the latter's birthday, as the Congress stalwart turned 89-years-old on Sunday. PM Modi, who arrived in Delhi after concluding a 3-day official visit to the United States, tweeted, “Birthday greetings to our former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health.”

 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, greeted the former prime minister on the occasion. “Warm wishes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” the defence minister, PM Modi's colleague in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said in a tweet.

The former PM's colleagues in the Congress, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM of the desert state, Sachin Pilot, also wished the renowned economist. “Best wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy and happy life. We thank him for his leadership during the UPA,” Gehlot said in his tweet.

 

Pilot, meanwhile, shared the following message in Hindi: “Best wishes to former PM and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I pray to God for your health and long life.”

 

“Birthday greetings to former PM Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray for your long and healthy life,” tweeted Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

 

Singh, who was the prime minister for two straight terms, holding the office from 2004 to 2014, was the 13th person, and the first Sikh, to hold the top post. The former RBI governor, the brain behind the 1991 economic reforms, was a surprise choice of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) which won Lok Sabha elections in 2004, ahead of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

