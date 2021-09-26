PM Modi back in India after concluding 3-day US tour on high note

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India on Sunday afternoon after his three-day visit to the United States, which saw him deliver a key address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and attend a series of crucial meetings with US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and premiers of the Quad countries. Prime Minister Modi landed in Delhi at around 12:15pm on Sunday, with news agencies posting the photo of his arrival at the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi airport after concluding his US visit. pic.twitter.com/mSAcZaOX1q — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, party general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, and senior party functionaries outside the airport. They congratulated him for a successful trip to the United States, and for the fruitful bilateral and Quad talks. The Prime Minister, for his part, also greeted the supporters who were waiting for him near the airport.

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders greet PM Narendra Modi, on his arrival from the US, after concluding bilateral and Quad talks. pic.twitter.com/Tp2qfZ8YV2 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

The Prime Minister's US visit concluded on a high note, during which he said he had had “productive bilateral and multilateral engagements” and expressed confidence that the relationship between India and the US will grow even stronger. Ahead of his return from the United States, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets.”

PM Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended the first in-person Quad summit meeting, and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Joe Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris and his Australian and Japanese counterparts—Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga—respectively.

Also Read | Kamala Harris talks to PM Modi about Pakistan's role in terrorism, here's what was discussed

The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said the Prime Minister’s US visit was a “landmark” and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the trip as “very successful”.