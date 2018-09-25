On Manoj Tiwari’s 1,000 illegal properties claim, Supreme Court says ‘give list, will let you seal’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who broke the sealed lock of a house in east Delhi, has been ordered to come up with a list of 1,000 unauthorised properties in the national capital by tomorrow.

Tiwari had earlier justified breaking the sealed lock, questioning why only one house was sealed by officials if there were 1,000 houses. “I oppose this pick and choose system so I broke the sealed lock,” he said on 16 September, according to news agency ANI.

The top court took note of this statement and gave him time till tomorrow to file the list

““You claimed in your TV interview there are 1000 unauthorized properties that should be sealed. Give us a list by tomorrow morning and we will give u the authority to seal. Go and seal. We will make you the sealing officer,” a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that is hearing a contempt of court case against the Delhi politician said.

Tiwari broke the lock of a house sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpur. A police case was filed against him.

The property in question had been sealed by the EDMC for allegedly running an illegal dairy from the premises. Following the FIR, the monitoring committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to identify and seal buildings that violate land use norms, submitted a report in the top court about the incident.

After perusing the report of the monitoring committee, the bench observed that it reflected a “disturbing state of affairs” and observed that it was “unfortunate” that an elected representative had tried to defy the orders of the apex court.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 12:39 IST