 On Modi's two-digit from Kerala prediction, Shashi Tharoor says, ‘Both zero’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / On Modi's two-digit from Kerala prediction, Shashi Tharoor says, ‘Both zero’

On Modi's two-digit from Kerala prediction, Shashi Tharoor says, ‘Both zero’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 10:09 PM IST

BJP can secure two-digit seats in the Lok Sabha from Kerala only if both the digits are zero, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Shashi Tharoor said the only way the BJP can get double digits in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is if both digits are zero; otherwise, they will be limited to one digit which is also zero. The comment came a day after Narendra Modi said in Thiruvananthapuram that the BJP would win double-digit seats in 2024. The BJP has no seat in Kerala while the Congress in 2019 won 15 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Shashi Tharoor commented on PM Modi's statement that BJP will secure two-digit Lok Sabha seats from Kerala.(PTI)
Shashi Tharoor commented on PM Modi's statement that BJP will secure two-digit Lok Sabha seats from Kerala.(PTI)

"As far as Kerala is concerned, communalism cannot go beyond a very small limit and we have seen the BJP reach that limit. Two successive elections, their vote percentage were 12% and 13%. I’ll give Mr Modi credit that under him, the BJP went from a six per cent party to a 12-13 per cent party under him but that's it. I think the ceiling has been reached. And unless they come with a more convincing appeal to the people of Kerala -- we know they tried to reach out to the Christian community but after what happened in Manipur, there is very little receptivity to this kind of message," Tharoor said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The issue with the BJP is that they don't understand Kerala- its culture and history. We have had more than 2,000 years of living together, amicably. Our relationship with each of the major faiths is one of welcome and acceptance... The problem with the North is that they think their history is the only history..." Shashi Tharoor said.

"Today, Jews tell me this is the only Jewish Diaspora that never knew a single instance of anti-Semitic persecution in the world. Similarly, Christianity came with St Thomas, St Thomas of the apostles, it was again welcomed and spread," Tharoor said.

"Then we had Islam coming, not by the sword. You see, the problem in the north is that they think their history is the only history. We have traders from the Arab world coming to Kerala centuries before the Prophet, and they brought the message of the Prophet as news from their peninsula," Tharoor added.

In a swipe at temple-mosque feud in Mathura, Varanasi, Tharoor said, "Now we're not going to have a situation where some Hindu movement comes and says this used to be a temple and we want to knock down the mosque, we won't tolerate it, and that's not the way we behave."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On