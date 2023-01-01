On New Year's eve, these many people ordered khichdi, reveals Swiggy; Biryani, pizza top

On New Year’s eve, food delivery platform Swiggy dispatched nearly 3.50 lakh biryani orders while over 2.5 lakh pizza orders were delivered, news agency PTI reported quoting company sources. In a series of tweets, Swiggy also talked about active users on its app and the number of orders placed for different items and meals, including those for khichdi, revealing interesting data for people to feed on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a poll conducted by Swiggy on Twitter, 76.2 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi at 14 percent and Kolkata at 9.8 percent. "With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," PTI reported. Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New Year's Eve and for December 31, 2022, as it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, the report added citing restaurant sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kota Tribals celebrate New Year in traditional way, netizens say it is beautiful

Swiggy on Twitter also revealed that 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered via its ‘Instamart’ service till 7 pm on Saturday. Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted around 8 pm, that over 1.2 lakh users were active on the Swiggy app at that point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On an unexpected note, Swiggy also revealed that about 12,000 people “across India ordered khichdi on new year’s eve”. “Let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home,” it said, revealing that 12,344 khichdi orders were placed across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were also 1.7 lakh people who ordered food for others. “Joey doesn’t share food but we are seeing 178,459 people who have ordered for other people. All 178,459 people are really cute,” one of its tweets read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON