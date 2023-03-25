On old PM Modi tweet, Khushbu Sundar tells Cong ‘how more desperate…’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar, who is under fire from the Congress she was once a member of, has broken her silence over controversy surrounding her old tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Responding to Congress attacks, Sundar tweeted, "How more desperate can they be!! A 5 yr old tweet is what now @INCIndia is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesperson for the CONgress than was speaking the same language of @RahulGandhi. Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case on me if you dare to. Learn the difference between corruption and a thief".“And some learned leaders of the CONgress need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. Atleast do some homework to save yourself from an embarrassment. It’s like CONgress will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder they are failing miserably”, she added.After Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after being convicted by a Surat court over his ‘Modi surname’, the Congress dug out an old tweet of Khushbu in which she had attacked the prime minister.

Khushbu Sundar has dared the Congress to file a case against her.(Ayush Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A massive political controversy has erupted over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader on Saturday held a press conference saying he does not care even if he is permanently disqualified as he will continue his ‘tapasya’ for the democratic rights of the people.

Khushbu Sundar has dared the Congress to file a case against her.(Ayush Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen it in his eyes. So he is terrified of the next speech that is going to come and does not want that speech to be in Parliament”, Gandhi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON