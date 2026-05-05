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‘On own legs with no alliance’: Vijay’s father praises his ‘boldness’ amid Tamil Nadu buzz

Vijay’s TVK secured 108 seats in the state, it fell short to reach the majority mark of 118 seats, leaving it as a strong contender but not a clear ruler.

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:53 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu on Monday witnessed history as mega movie star “Thalapathy” Vijay made a spectacular entry into electoral politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the state and dented the long-lasting dominance of AIADMK and DMK. While Vijay’s TVK secured 108 seats in the state, it fell short to reach the majority mark of 118 seats, leaving it as a strong contender but not a clear ruler. The DMK got 59 seats, AIADMK managed 47 and the Congress won 5.

TVK chief Vijay celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results.(PTI)

What comes next for Vijay as he missed the magic majority number remains to be seen. However, his father and film maker, SA Chandrasekhar remarked that Vijay’s boldness as a leader lies in the fact that he stands on his own, “with no alliance”.

Also Read: What worked for Vijay’s TVK, ending four decades of Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu

What Vijay's father said

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude and joy over his son securing a massive victory. He added that he “appreciates” Vijay’s faith that he will become the chief minister.

“As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay,” he said.

 
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