Rahul Gandhi's shoutout to Vijay amid Tamil Nadu alliance buzz as TVK falls short: ‘Spoke to him’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu leader and actor Vijay for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s big victory in its maiden contest in the southern state. Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu's favouring Vijay's party was a reflection of the “rising voice of youth”. LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to actor-politician Vijay whose party TVK won big in Tamil Nadu.

“I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored,” Gandhi said in a tweet, while also thanking Congress workers their campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Follow live updates on election here.

“I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he concluded.

Alliance buzz in Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory message for Vijay comes amid speculation over a possible alliance to be forged by the TVK, given party's failure to cross the majority mark despite securing wins on over 100 seats.

While Vijay won both the Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur seats, his party won 108 seats in total, 10 short of the 118 majority mark needed in the 234-Assembly Tamil Nadu. The party fought the polls alone, and the Congress and DMK fought in alliance. However, the two parties could only secure 64 seats in total, only five of in Congress's kitty.

Now, several options lie before Vijay who is being seen as CM probable by many if his party forms a government in the state. The TVK could either get smaller parties allying with the DMK to switch allegiances, or the DMK+ could together join forces with the TVK. Another possible option could be the opposition AIADMK supporting the TVK in forming the government.

Was Congress planning to dump DMK for Vijay? As stated in an earlier HT report, plans had been in the works for Congress to drop its DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu and instead support the TVK. HT confirmed with at least three key people in the Congress that they seriously considered dumping their long-time allies.

“It is true that the TVK was in touch with us till the last minute, offering 75 seats,’’ said a Congress MP who asked not to be named. “This issue divided the party and eventually, it was a collective decision to stay with the DMK.”

It remains to be seen if the TVK, riding high on its stunning political debut in Tamil Nadu, would still be willing to join forces with the Congress.