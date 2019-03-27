On PM Modi’s address to nation, Left and Mamata’s Trinamool on same page

Immediately after PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation to announce the successful testing of an anti-satellite missile or A-SAT, the opposition praised the scientists who had worked on the launch but hurled a bunch of darts at the ruling BJP-led government and the prime minister.

PM Modi said India has become a “space superpower” with the successful testing of anti-satellite weapon.

Trinamool chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in a series of tweets, tore into the BJP, saying it was “limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi” and alleged that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Not stopping there, Mamata said that she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

“There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” said Mamata in another tweet.

The Bengal CM further alleged that “Modi likes to take the credit for everything”. She also took the opportunity to congratulate the scientists and researchers, who she said “really deserve it”.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury shot off a letter to the EC, asking why it allowed the achievements of scientists to be “politically coloured”.

“The country would like to know the special reasons why the Election Commission permitted the achievements of Indian scientists to be politically coloured during the course of the general elections. Our letter to the Election Commission,” said Yechury in his tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted PM Modi after the announcement and accused the PM of trying to divert attention from other issues. “Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation’s attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky. Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists but did not miss the opportunity to take a swipe at PM Modi. “Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” he tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, in lighter vein, said that “mountains and molehills spring to mind!” after the announcement.

Bahujan Samaj party chief Mayawati also took to Twitter to praise the scientists but also slipped in a dig at the Prime Minister. “The PM trying to do politics under the guise of the announcement is very condemnable. The Election Commission must take cognizance,” she said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 15:41 IST