On PM Modi's 'refrain' message amid Pathaan row, minister says, ‘Nobody named’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his partymen to steer clear of unnecessary remarks in the light of the raging controversy over Pathaan -- the SRK-Deepika Padukone-starrer which underwent changes before release owing to the protest of the BJP leaders. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said PM Modi did not mention any name.

"Nobody was named, but his (PM Modi's) every word, sentence is important for us and that is why all the workers have drawn inspiration from there. Our conduct and behaviour are always filled with his guidance and energy and will continue to be in future," Narottam Mishra said though he along with many other BJP leaders might have been the target of PM Modi's warning.

Pathaan is set to hit the theatres on January 25. Weeks before its release it ran into trouble with several BJP leaders, Hindutva groups protesting against the movie's Besharam Rang. The Censor Board asked for some cuts in the song in the wake of the controversy. Right-wing organisations in Gujarat said they won't allow the movie to release.

PM Modi addressed the BJP national executive on Tuesday and among many other things, he suggested his party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as such happenings put the party's development agenda on the back burner.

In his speech, PM Modi urged his party functionaries to reach out to Muslims and all sections of society with sensitivity without worrying about votes. PM Modi asked his partymen to establish a relationship with the professionals and educated people of the minority community, including Bohra and Pasmanda Muslims, as well as Sikh and Christian communities, without worrying about votes. PM Modi said BJP is not only concerned about votes but rather wants to bring change in the society and country.

(With agency inputs)

