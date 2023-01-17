Home / India News / PM Modi's stern message to BJP cadre amid row over films, says ‘refrain…’

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:10 PM IST

PM Modi's remarks comes at a time when several films, including the upcoming release ‘Pathaan’ is facing opposition owing to certain scenes in the film.

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like movies, a message comes amid controversies around Bollywood flicks.

Addressing the second day of the BJP's national executive meet, Modi suggested that unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies put the party's development agenda on the backburner, PTI reported.

In recent times, several films, TV and web shows have been at the centre of controversies as they have faced allegations of hurting Hindu sentiments and culture. The most recent film to bear the brunt of boycott calls is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’. The ‘Besharam Rang’ song in the film which shows actor Deepika Padukone donning a saffron bikini has not gone down well within sections of society, including BJP leaders like Narottam Mishra and Ram Kadam.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had even threatened to block the release of the spy action thriller if certain scenes were not ‘rectified’. The minister had said the scenes were ‘highly objectionable’ and shot with a ‘dirty mindset’.

Mishra has a history of opposing films, web shows and advertisements which he has labelled as offensive to Hindu religion. In October last year, the BJP leader had warned the makers of ‘Adipurush’, based on Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in allegedly wrong manner were not removed.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also objected to the song, calling it an insult to Hindu religion. In a tweet, the lawmaker said that Maharashtra has a government with Hindutva ideology and the makers of the film must explain to the saints who are hurt by the song.

"Any film or serial that insults Hindutva in Maharashtra will not (be shown). Is the one who supported JNU intentionally hurting the ideology 'janeu dhari' (those who wear the sacred Hindu thread)?" he added.

