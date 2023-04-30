Home / India News / On PM Modi's 'abused me 91 times', Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘Mere bhai se seekho’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 30, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Priyanka Gandi said if Congress makes a list of abuses, they will not fit on a page; several books will have to be written.

A day after PM Modi said in Karnataka that the Congress abused him 91 times, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing an election rally in Jamkhandi on Sunday said, if the Congress starts compiling auch a list of abuses hurled by the BJP, several books will have to be written. "For the first time, I am seeing a Prime Minister who cries in the public that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your sorrows, he expresses his own. And someone in his office has made a list -- not of your problems, but the number of times someone has abused him. At least you have got it fitted in a page. If we start counting the abuses hurled at my family, then it will go on book after book," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday.
"Himmat karo Modiji, mere bhai se seekho (Be courageous Modi ji, learn from my brother). My brother says he is ready to accept gaali (abuses) and goli (bullets) for this country. My brother says he will always stand for the truth notwithstanding the abuses, insults or the bullet," Priyanka Gandhi said.

As the battle for Karnataka reaches a fervent pitch, the BJP and the Congress are engaged in intesnse war of words in which PM Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi have been dragged. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared PM Modi with a snake and later said that the jibe was not for an individual, but for BJP's ideology. BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal called Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' in reply.

PM Modi on Saturday referred to the snake attack and said the Congress in the past has abused people like BR Ambedkar and Savarkar. "Someone has made a list and given it to me. The Congress has abused me 91 times till now in different ways,” PM Modi said.

karnataka assembly election
