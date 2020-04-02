e-paper
Home / India News / On Ram Navami, Arvind Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

On Ram Navami, Arvind Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

CM Arvind Kejriwal in a hindi tweet on Thursday spoke of seeking strength from Lord Ram for the health care workers to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:45 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
On Wednesday, the total cases of coronavirus in the national capital rose to 152, including 53 who attended a large religious gathering in the city’s Nizamuddin area.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus.

The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

“Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami. My only request to Lord Ram is to give strength to all of us, especially healthcare personnel, to fight COVID-19,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

