On Sant Ravidas’ birth anniversary Priyanka Gandhi’s temple run in Varanasi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also the party leader in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.(Sudhir Kumar, HT Photo)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Varanasi on Sunday to offer prayers to Sant Ravidas at Shri Guru Sant Ravidas Janamasthan Mandir on the occasion of birth anniversary of the 14th-century saint and founder of the Bhakti movement in North India.

Before leaving for Varanasi from Delhi, the Congress leader took to Twitter to greet followers of Sant Ravidas. “Many many congratulations to all of you on the birth anniversary of Jagat Pitama, Sahib Kamal, Sadguru Shri Ravidas Ji Maharaj,” She tweeted in Hindi.

“Today, I will be in Banaras to pay obeisance at Sant Shiromani Sant Guru Ravidas Janma Sthan Mandir,” she tweeted.

She tweeted a doha (couplet) by Sant Ravidas: aisa chaahoon raaj main, jahaan mile saban ko ann, chhot-badon sab sam basai, raidaas rahe prasann (I want such a rule where everyone gets food, everyone is treated equally, and everyone lives peacefully, and Raidas remains happy.)’

Congress leader on former minister Ajay Rai confirmed Priyanka’s visit. “From the airport Priyanka Gandhi will immediately leave for Guru Sant Ravidas Janmasthan Temple where she will offer prayers. She will also meet office bearers of the trustees of the temple.”

The Congress leader will also meet Sant Niranjan Dass ji, the chief saint of Dera Sach Khan Balla, Jalandhar, who arrived in the temple on Friday. Rai, however, said that this is a completely spiritual tour.

Shri Guru Ravidass Janamasthan Mandir Public Charitable Trust’s secretary Satpal J said, “We have been informed by the Congress party that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will pay a visit to Shri Guru Ravidas Janamasthan Temple. We will welcome the Congress leader. Temple is a holy and spiritual place. Its doors are open for all. Anyone may come and offer prayer here.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Varanasi comes a day after the Delhi Assembly elections in which the Congress is projected to finish a distant third. She was one of the main campaigners for grand old party.

