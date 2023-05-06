On Sourav Ganguly's response to wrestlers' protest, Priyanka Chaturvedi says, 'Heroes fall'

Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he does not know much about the ongoing protest of the wrestlers but hopes that the issue will be resolved soon. His "let them fight their battle" has met severe criticism and one of that came from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. "The heroes fall, every single day. Now I get the reason for the silence of those who should be speaking up- its not our battle so why take a stand," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

"They will come for you too someday, hope there would be enough people left to speak for you," Chaturvedi added.

"Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," Sourav Ganguly said.

Top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. The WFI chief, who is also a BJP MP, has been accused of molesting several women wrestlers.

Two FIRs have been filed against Brij Bhushan and the Delhi Police recorded the statements of the seven complainants. Protesters said they would continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar until Brij Bhushan is arrested.

This is the second time the wrestlers are protesting against Brij Bhushan this year. The silence of the cricketers was questioned by Vineh Phogat following support to the wrestlers poured in. Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha who earlier criticised the wrestlers for indiscipline too visited the site.

