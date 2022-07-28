On Sonia-Smriti spat, Mahua Moitra says BJP MPs circled Cong chief like a ‘pack of…’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said claims about Congress president Sonia Gandhi intimidating BJP members in the Lok Sabha were all lies being spread by the BJP.

Moitra, who was a witness to the verbal exchange between Gandhi and BJP MP Smriti Irani in the lower House of Parliament that led to an uproar followed by the adjournment of the session, told HT, the way the BJP MPs were screaming at the senior Congress leader, it seemed they were like a pack of hyenas, while adding that when the Opposition leaders tried to take Gandhi out of the melee, the latter said she was not afraid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | 'Soniaji sanctioned...': Smriti Irani's attack on Cong; Jairam Ramesh's reply

Moitra further said, “We got Mrs Gandhi out. They had all surrounded her and were shouting at her. How can a 75-year-old in a mask be intimidating to anyone?”

Recounting the chain of events, Moitra further said, “(NCP's) Supriya Sule and I were right there and there weren't any Congress MPs around because the House had been adjourned. When we first saw Mrs Gandhi get up, cross over the well and walk towards Rama Devi, we were wondering where she was going because she normally never does tnot do anything . She was wearing a mask the entire time. She started saying something and Rama Devi got up and was talking to her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Smriti Irani was behind Rama Devi and (Congress MP) Gaurav Gogoi was to her left. Suddenly, Irani comes from the back and starts saying something to Mrs Gandhi with her finger up. And then all of the BJP women came and encircled her. Nishikant Dubey (BJP MP) also comes over. So then, Supriya, Pratima Mandal and Apparupa Poddar walked over to that side. By that time, Adhir had come and was asking them to talk to them. The way the BJP was screaming was like a pack of hyenas, I have never seen anything like it. We were trying to take her out but she was saying, I am not afraid.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moitra also shared a tweet in this regard. “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further said that all rules in the Lok Sabha are always meant only for Opposition. “Today, as soon as LS started before Hon’ble Speaker could even say “Baithiye” mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}