On video: At event to honour sportspersons, Karnataka minister throws kits at them

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a function that he chaired in his constituency. The event was organised to inaugurate a new indoor stadium and to honour local sportsperson .

india Updated: Nov 01, 2018 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
karnataka,karnataka revenue minister,RV Deshpande
Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande was seen throwing kits at sportspersons in a video that was widely shared on social media. (Screengrab)

Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande courted controversy after a video showing him throwing sports kits at beneficiaries at a function in Haliyal was shared widely on social media.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a function that he chaired in his constituency, a senior Congress leader. The event was organised to inaugurate a new indoor stadium and to honour local sportsperson who had excelled at the district, state and national levels .

Deshpande was seen standing on a stage and throwing the kits at the sportspersons.

Repeated attempts to reach Deshpande for his comments went unanswered.

In a similar incident in September, the public works minister HD Revanna drew criticism after he was shown throwing food items at people at a rescue camp in Kodagu, which was grappling with floods following heavy rainfall.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:36 IST

