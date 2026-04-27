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'On what basis?': AAP furious over BJP tag for Raghav Chadha, 6 others in Rajya Sabha record, Sanjay Singh writes letter

AAP MP further claimed that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat made no communication to him in his capacity as Floor Leader.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 08:20 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, questioning the alteration of party position in Upper House records with being notified as the floor leader. Raghav Chadha and six others have already been tagged as BJP's in the record, less than a week after they switched sides.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh sought immediate clarification regarding the alleged unauthorised alteration.

He pointed out that, according to the records, the current status of the party and its Floor Leader seems to have been modified without his knowledge. "On what date and on what basis has the party position of the Aam Aadmi Party been altered in the records and publications of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat?" Singh wrote.

He also called for an inquiry into these alleged altercations of party records.

The big AAP switch

The development of altering party position comes after the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha increased to 113 as House Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approved the merger of former AAP deputy leader in the House, Raghav Chadha, and six other MPs who quit the party.

Six of the seven MPs were elected from Punjab, while one was from Delhi. This has come as a major setback for the party, which is currently in power in Punjab and ruled Delhi until just over a year ago, as its total strength in the Rajya Sabha has now fallen to 3 from 10 earlier. The exodus of 70 per cent of its members has caused problems for AAP in terms of perception and stability.

The trio of MPs: Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, all elected by Punjab MLAs, parted ways with the AAP on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party’s leadership.

Four others, including Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney from Punjab; and Swati Maliwal from Delhi, have also switched to the BJP.

 
floor leader sanjay singh bjp rajya sabha aam aadmi party
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