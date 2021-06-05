On World Environment Day, PM Modi to release report on ethanol blending, interact with farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event, marking World Environment Day, on Saturday and will release 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025'.

PM Modi is also scheduled to launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune. He will also interact with farmers and discuss their experience as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed Biogas Programmes.

To commemorate World Environment Day, the government is releasing the E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with the percentage of ethanol up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.

This is being done to facilitate the setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement earlier. It will help increase the consumption of ethanol in the ethanol-producing states and the adjoining regions, before 2025, it also said.

The event is being organised by the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas in collaboration with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Every year on June 5, people around the world observe World Environment Day to raise awareness about the importance of nature and to inspire positive change towards the environment. The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment. Since then it has become one of the biggest events dedicated to the environment.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore' as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan is the global host for the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year.