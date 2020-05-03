e-paper
On World Press Freedom Day, BJP's JP Nadda praises journalists for Covid-19 job

On World Press Freedom Day, BJP’s JP Nadda praises journalists for Covid-19 job

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of Unesco’s General Conference.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On this day
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) president JP Nadda on Sunday praised journalists for their doing their job during the coronavirus pandemic despite the risk involved.

“Press is the 4th pillar of our democracy & plays a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness. On this #WorldPressDay, I salute our media persons for risking their lives to make public aware of various aspects of COVID-19,” Nadda posted on Twitter.

May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, is since then observed worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.

India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142 out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released last month.

