Home / India News / One Army jawan dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot
The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.(AP file)
The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.(AP file)
india news

One Army jawan dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot

The senior Army officials said that the affected jawans have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 05:11 PM IST

One Army jawan died and a few others were injured during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were "severe", said senior officials.

The senior Army officials said that the affected jawans have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.

The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.

The training activity was organised, supervised and monitored in the area under the 9 Corps of the Indian Army, they said.

They said due to "severe" weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty and a few jawans have been admitted to the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army india news
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.