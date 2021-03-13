One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam
- Police said the victim and the accused were related and the latter was mentally challenged.
Police in Assam’s Tinsukia district have arrested one person for the murder of a booth president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday ahead of assembly election in the state.
Debananda Gogoi, president of BJP’s Buridihing gaon panchayat was stabbed to death in Nagaon area of Bordumsa in Margherita assembly seat on Friday evening.
Since polling in Margherita is scheduled to be held in the first phase on March 27, it was immediately suspected that the reason for the murder could be linked to political rivalry.
The murder was allegedly committed by one Joychandra Gogoi, who was nabbed late on Friday night by Tinsukia police. Though some reports say that the accused is affiliated with a newly formed regional party, the police did not confirm it.
“The accused was nabbed hours after the incident. Both the deceased and the accused are related. The accused seems a bit mentally unstable and has a history of violent behaviour. There seems to be no political motive behind the murder,” said Jitmol Doley, deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), Tinsukia.
The BJP has condemned the murder.
“Deeply saddened to know about the killing of Shri Debananda Gogoi, BJP booth president of Buridihing gaon panchayat in Tinsukia. Such brutal inhumane act will not be tolerated,” tweeted BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed shock and anguish at the murder and expressed condolences to the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected
- Police said the family head who ran a coal business had run up a debt of several lakhs of rupees which he could not repay because of financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath withdrawing cases against himself, alleges BSP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume luxury train 'Golden Chariot' from tomorrow. See details here
- IRCTC has scheduled two trips, which will start from Bengaluru on Sunday and cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam
- Police said the victim and the accused were related and the latter was mentally challenged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Kharagpur receives ₹2.25 crore student grant from alumni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested with 10 kg explosives, 150 rounds ammunition and pistol in Bengal
- Police said the explosives were being smuggled into West Bengal from Munger in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states, isn’t time to be negligent: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the surge in infections since the last month, especially in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS-Patna violates govt order on RT PCR test, blames it on ‘software glitch’
- AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said Friday evening that the anomaly was due to a “software glitch” and ordered waiving off the RT PCR charge with immediate effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts ask India to release Christian Michel from ‘arbitrary’ detention
- Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 24,882 new Covid-19 infections, highest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox