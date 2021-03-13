One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam

Police in Assam’s Tinsukia district have arrested one person for the murder of a booth president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday ahead of assembly election in the state.

Debananda Gogoi, president of BJP’s Buridihing gaon panchayat was stabbed to death in Nagaon area of Bordumsa in Margherita assembly seat on Friday evening.

Since polling in Margherita is scheduled to be held in the first phase on March 27, it was immediately suspected that the reason for the murder could be linked to political rivalry.

The murder was allegedly committed by one Joychandra Gogoi, who was nabbed late on Friday night by Tinsukia police. Though some reports say that the accused is affiliated with a newly formed regional party, the police did not confirm it.

“The accused was nabbed hours after the incident. Both the deceased and the accused are related. The accused seems a bit mentally unstable and has a history of violent behaviour. There seems to be no political motive behind the murder,” said Jitmol Doley, deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), Tinsukia.

The BJP has condemned the murder.

“Deeply saddened to know about the killing of Shri Debananda Gogoi, BJP booth president of Buridihing gaon panchayat in Tinsukia. Such brutal inhumane act will not be tolerated,” tweeted BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed shock and anguish at the murder and expressed condolences to the family.