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One Assam Rifles soldier killed in IED blast in Nagaland; 4 injured: Officials

The injured personnel have been admitted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research Dimapur for medical attention

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 08:25 PM IST
By Alice Yhoshü
Prefer HTon Google
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One Assam Rifles soldier was killed and four others were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Shokhuvi in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

State police and security forces have launched a search operation in the area and further investigation is ongoing. (Representative Photo/iStock)
State police and security forces have launched a search operation in the area and further investigation is ongoing. (Representative Photo/iStock)

PRO Defence Nagaland told HT that the explosion happened around 2.30pm, 500 metres away from the main gate of the Assam Rifles Training Center (ARTC) Shokhuvi.

The injured personnel have been admitted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research Dimapur for medical attention.

Director general of police, Nagaland, Rupin Sharma informed that as per preliminary assessment, the suspected IED was kept in an autorickshaw which was parked on the roadside.

State police and security forces have launched a search operation in the area and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, chief minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident. “The bomb blast at Chümoukedima is a cowardly act that has no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with eveyone affected. Those responsible will be identified and brought to justice. We will not allow such acts to threaten the peace and security of our people,” Rio posted on X.

 
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