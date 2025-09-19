Unidentified gunmen on Friday attacked Assam Rifles personnel by firing at the vehicle carrying the jawans at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Unidentified gunmen open fire at Assam Rifles vehicle in Manipur, one jawan killed(HT File)

According to an initial report by news agency PTI, one jawan was killed in the attack while three others were injured. The Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a 407 Tata vehicle from Imphal when the attack occurred at around 6 PM in the Nambol police station area. The ambushed site is around 8 kilometres from the Imphal airport.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three," an official quoted in the PTI report said.

The locals and the police personnel helped the injured soldiers reach a hospital for treatment. Security forces have rushed to the site of the ambush, and the area has been cordoned off for further investigation.

The ambush comes two days before the proposed bandh called by valley-based militant groups in opposition to the Manipur merger agreement of September 21, 1949.

This is a developing story. Details awaited.