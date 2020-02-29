e-paper
One body recovered from stone quarry in UP's Sonbhadra, 3 feared trapped

One body recovered from stone quarry in UP’s Sonbhadra, 3 feared trapped

Eyewitness said that stone breaking and drilling was underway in the quarry on Friday when three big rocks suddenly fell from the top of an adjoining mine, trapping eight he labourers and triggering panic.

Feb 29, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
People gather to watch a rescue operation to bring out three labourers feared trapped in a stone quarry in Sonbhadra in eastern Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)
         

Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force Saturday recovered the body of a labourer from a stone quarry in Billi Markundi of Sonbhadra in eastern Uttar Pradesh which had caved in on Friday, officials said.

“One body has been recovered from the quarry and rescue operation is underway as three persons are feared trapped in the quarry. Our team comprising around 40 men is engaged in the rescue operation,” NDRF Inspector Neeraj Kumar said.

A senior police officer said that the person, whose body was recovered, was identified as Surendra Gond (25).

On Friday evening, two persons were seriously injured in a cave-in at the quarry.

A police officer said that an eyewitness told them that stone breaking and drilling was underway in the quarry. Around eight labourers were working in the quarry when three big rocks suddenly fell from the top of an adjoining mine, trapping the labourers and triggering panic.

Police said that a team from Obra police station reached the spot and rescued three labourers, who were trapped under the rocks, and rushed them to a hospital at the Obra power plant.

Police said that the rescued were identified as Rajendra (32) and Rampal (22), both residents of Chopan. Another labourer Hubba Lal said that his two brothers Shivcharan Lal and Sriram were buried under the rocks.

Obra circle officer Bhaskar Verma said that quarry belongs to one Suresh Kesari.

Robertsganj MP Pakaudi Lal Kol said that in October last year, he had written to the local administration asking them to look into the irregularities in mining in the Billi Markundi mining area. But no action was taken into the matter.

Kol said, “A probe should be carried out in the matter and strict action should be ensured against the officials on whose part laxity comes to the fore. Despite instructions by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, officials are working arbitrarily. I will meet the Chief Minister and will request him to ensure strict action against the officials whose laxity has resulted in the incident at the quarry.”

District Magistrate S Rajlingam said that a probe has been ordered into the matter.

