One civilian injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Early this morning, Pakistan violated ceasefire and targeted forward posts and civilian areas in Shahpur and Kerni sectors. The exchange of fire continued till 1pm and resumed after a few hours.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kerni and Kasba sectors, drawing retaliation from the Indian army.
The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kerni and Kasba sectors, drawing retaliation from the Indian army.(Representative Image/PTI File Photo )
         

The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kerni and Kasba sectors, drawing retaliation from the Indian army.

“Pak army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kerni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district around 3.50 pm. The army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively to shelling and firing from Pakistan army”, said, PRO defence, Lt Col Devender Anand.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral said, “One person was injured in Shahpur area. He was evacuated and taken to a hospital, his condition is stated to be stable. The firing was still going on.”

Early this morning, Pakistan violated ceasefire and targeted forward posts and civilian areas in Shahpur and Kerni sectors. The exchange of fire continued till 1pm and resumed after a few hours.

Some of the mortar shells landed in civilian areas but exploded harmlessly. However, no loss has been reported so far in the firing, which created panic among the people living in forward areas.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:21 IST

