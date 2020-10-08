One dead, six injured in clash over naming of village square in MP

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:24 IST

A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between people of two communities over the naming of a square at a village in Bhopal district late Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shivam Meena, 22, a resident of Dobra village of the district. Six injured from the same village were admitted to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal where their condition is stated to be stable, according to police.

Two FIRs were registered by both the sides at Eintkhedi police station against more than 35 people from both sides under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 146 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Thursday morning.

Seven of the accused have been arrested, said Dinesh Kaushal, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal zone-4.

Kaushal said the two groups had been fighting over the naming of a newly constructed square in their Dobra village for the past two days.

“On Wednesday, some people from Pal samaj led by Sanjay Pal and Pradeep Pal put up a board at the square naming the square in the community’s name. Meena samaj members took exception to it and staged a protest. In the night, Pradeep Pal fought with Shivam Meena over the issue following which some members of Meena samaj vandalized his shop at the village.”

“Later in the night, more than 100 people of both communities gathered at the square and attacked each other with canes and sticks. An unidentified man from the Pal community started firing with his 12 bore gun resulting in death of Shivam Meena,22, and bullet injuries to Karan Meena, 32,” said the ASP.

A team from Eintkhedi police station reached the spot and called in reinforcements from at least three police stations before the situation was brought under control at 4 am on Thursday, police said.

The members of both the communities lodged FIRs against each other this morning.

“A heavy police force has been deployed in the village to meet any eventuality. Police are trying to nab the accused and an investigation is on,” Kaushal said.