'One Gautam did tapasya, another one...': Congress continues tirade on Adani

There was one Gautam who became Buddha after tapasya and now there is another Gautam for whom PM Modi did tapasya for 18 hours a day for the last 8-9 years, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Friday in a fresh attack on the government over the Adani row. "The relationship is so strange that PM Modi can't even take his name. Say something no, something like 'ae ji'. But when Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge take his name that gets expunged," Pawan Khera said. The Congress has been questioning the government unrelentingly sticking to its demand of a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the alleged scam.

'Won't accept sealed cover suggestions': Supreme Court to Centre on Adani issue

"You all have heard the names of Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh. In both cases, JPCs were set up. PM Modi is the only one who is scared in the name of JPC. Once the JPC is there, people will know whether the issue is of seb (apple) or Sebi," the Congress leader said.

“The money that LIC lost belongs to the people of the country, not of PM Modi. PM Modi goes on foreign trips. Adani too goes with him, or soon after him. Everyone is now aware of what happened in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The country has the right to know how many shell companies Adani has. What is this friendship that is beyond the country, democracy, Parliament, JPC, Sebi?” Pawan Khera said.

As the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on an expert committee to review the regulator mechanism, Pawan Khera said the RSS is now calling the Supreme Court 'anti-national'. "RSS which itself is an unregistered organisation is now calling Supreme Court anti-national," Pawan Khera said.

"When PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee could set up JPC, then why Narendra Gautamdas Modi, is it Gautamdas or Damodardas, can't allow JPC," Pawan Khera said in a dig.

