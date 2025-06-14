One killed in house collapse amid heavy rain in Karnataka

One person died and another went missing in separate rain-related incidents across the state, which suffered unrelenting rains over the past week. The state also reported several incidents of flooding, house collapse, and road blockages. Authorities in Belagavi, Dharwad and Malnad districts have issued alerts and declared holidays for all educational insitutions. In Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, hundreds of homes submerged and several low lying areas were inundated (HT photo)

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Pakirawwa Haveri, died after her mud house collapsed while she was asleep early on Friday, police said. “She was stuck in the debris of mud and stones. She was found dead by the time the neighbours were able to retrieve her body,” police Bhimashankar Guled.

The Gokak rural police said that the structure, weakened by incessant rains, gave way around dawn. Haveri was declared brought dead at the Gokak government hospital.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man, identified as Hussainsab Kalasa, went missing after his two-wheeler was swept away in an overflowing drain at Hubbali city on Thursday night, police said .

“While the passersby were able to rescue the pillion rider, Kalasa remained untraceable at the time of reporting,” said Bhimashankar Guled.

In Yaragatti taluk, 42-year-old Pakirappa Bhimappa Banyagol from Gokak town was swept away along with his bike while crossing a canal at Chikkabadanur during a flash flood late on Thursday night. He was found stuck in debris on Friday nearly two kilometres from the spot he fell, said police. “Police and people who were searching for him found him stuck on Friday morning. They retrieved him, took him out and shifted to the primary health center at Yaragatti where he was reportedly recovering,” said Muragod police inspector IM Matapati.

Meanwhile, in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, hundreds of homes submerged and several low lying areas were inundated, officials said on Friday. The city was also struck by a landslide that occurred near Sai Mandir on Dobighat Road early on Thursday morning, officials said. With heavy rainfall continuing across coastal, north-interior, and south-interior Karnataka, the IMD issued a red alert for June 13 across multiple districts including Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

District administrations responded by declaring holidays for Anganwadis and schools in several areas, including Udupi, where deputy commissioner K Vidyakumari confirmed the precautionary closure.

With inputs from PTI