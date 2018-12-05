One killed in police firing in first phase of panchayat polls in Assam

One person was killed in election-related police firing during the first phase of panchayat polls in Assam on Wednesday.

According to police, a machete-wielding man had charged at voters at Habial village in Golaghat district following which a police team stationed there fired at him.

“The man was attacking voters and even charged at police personnel. We had no option but to resort to fire to restrain him and prevent injury to others,” said a local policeman on condition of anonymity.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The victim, identified as Gyanendra Rajkhowa, was said to be suffering from mental disorder.

The first phase of polling in 16 districts of the state, which began at 7 am, concluded at 4 pm. There were reports of minor disruptions at some places due to mismatch of names of candidates and their election symbols and names of voters missing from electoral rolls.

A total of 43,515 candidates were in the fray for the first phase of polls for district, block and village panchayats. Polling took place at 14,077 stations amid tight security.

The panchayat polls is being seen as a report card for the two-and-half-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in the state. Alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad is contesting the polls independently.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 19:03 IST