'One nation, one businessman': Akhilesh Yadav's jibe on BJP over Gyanvapi row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Gyanvapi Mosque controversy in Varanasi, saying that it is using the Taj Mahal and other issues as a "smokescreen” to “divert” attention from real issues. Yadav said the BJP is working for “one nation one businessman".

Yadav said Gyanvapi is an old mosque and to divert attention from core issues, the BJP's "invisible associates" come out time to time and sow seeds of hatred.

"As far as the court is concerned, the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that such old matters cannot be raised. Even after this, the BJP is spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims so that core issues are not discussed," news agency PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

He also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said bulldozers are running in the state but a hospital inaugurated by him was "illegal".

Yadav said this apparently referring to drives against encroachments. The CM had inaugurated a private hospital in Nirala Nagar on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and said there could be 'no restrictions to Muslims offering namaz in the complex'. On Monday, the Varanasi court had ordered district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to seal the area (the pond) and prohibit the entry of any person after the Hindu side claimed that a 'shivling' was found.

The apex court has listed the matter up for hearing on Thursday. The civil court had appointed a commissioner to survey the mosque by May 17. It was later challenged by the masjid committee before the Allahabad high court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The three-day survey was concluded on Monday amid tight security.