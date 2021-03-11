Home / India News / One nation, one ration card system: List of 17 states which have completed implementation
One nation, one ration card system: List of 17 states which have completed implementation

Here is the list of states that have implemented the scheme with the additional borrowing (in crores) permitted to them.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:41 PM IST
'One nation, one ration card' system is one of the four citizen-centric reforms identified by the Department of Expenditure.(HT Photo)

The ministry of finance on Thursday announced that 17 states have successfully implemented ‘one nation, one ration card system’ after Uttarakhand became the latest state to complete the operationalization of reforms.

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis in four states in 2019 by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The system aims to provide ration and food security to migrant workers and their families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other schemes.

'One nation, one ration card' system is one of the four citizen-centric reforms identified by the Department of Expenditure. The department has also allowed additional borrowing of 0.25 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to states completing the implementation of the system, which translates to additional borrowing permission of 37,600 crore.

Here is the list of states that have implemented the scheme with the additional borrowing (in crores) permitted to them:

Andhra Pradesh- 2,525

Goa - 223

Gujarat- 4,352

Haryana - 2,146

Himachal Pradesh- 438

Karnataka- 4,509

Kerala- 2,261

Madhya Pradesh- 2,373

Manipur- 75

Odisha- 1,429

Punjab- 1,516

Rajasthan- 2,731

Tamil Nadu- 4,813

Telangana- 2,508

Tripura- 148

Uttarakhand - 702

Uttar Pradesh- 4,851

The 'one nation, one ration card' is a tech-driven system that allows labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc to get their daily quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS)-enabled Fair Price Shops(FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country.

The additional borrowing limit of 0.25 per cent is only allowed to states after completion of both the actions — Aadhaar seeding of all the ration cards and beneficiaries in the state and automation of all the FPSs in the state. The automation and Aadhaar seeding is to ensure seamless inter-state portability of the card and also helps eliminate bogus or ineligible cardholders.

