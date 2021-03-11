Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai: List of districts with highest active Covid cases

The Union health minister on Thursday released a list of 10 districts that have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at present. Out of these 10 districts, only two are outside Maharashtra. Active cases refer to the number of patients who are infected with Covid-19 at present. This number is significant as even if an area reports a high number of infections daily if the recovery rate is high, the number of active case will remain low.

According to ministry data, Pune has 18,474 active cases, which is the highest. It is followed by Nagpur (12,724), Thane (10.460), Mumbai (9,973), Bengaluru Urban (5,526), Ernakulam (5,430), Amravati (5,259), Jalgaon (5,029), Nashik (4.525) and Aurangabad (4,354).

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike with over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to district-wise report, Nagpur city recorded the highest 1,701 new cases, followed by 1,514 cases in Pune and 1,509 in Mumbai city.

The Pune division under which the civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara fall reported 3,088 new cases.

Explaining why the active case graph matters, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that though Kerala is reporting a significant number of daily infections, its active caseload is actually coming down. But Maharashtra, Punjab are the two states where the number of active cases has shot up astronomically. The health secretary also mentioned Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana as being at the "tipping point".