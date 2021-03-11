Active Covid-19 cases surged most in Maharashtra, declined most in Kerala in past one month
Maharashtra topped the list of states where the active Covid-19 caseload witnessed an increase in the one-month period since February 11, data from the Union health ministry showed on Thursday. The ministry also noted that the active caseload declined the most in Kerala within the same time period.
Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana were the top states which witnessed an increase in the active caseload while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a decline between February 11 and March 11, data shared by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a media briefing on Thursday showed.
Active cases stood at 36,917 in Maharashtra on February 11 while the count rose to 100,240 cases on Thursday. The state reported a fresh spike of 13,659 new cases on Wednesday and the total tally reached over 2.2 million cases. Also, a fresh lockdown in Nagpur city beginning from March 15 till March 21 had been implemented by the administration as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray mulls new lockdown in parts of the states.
Following Maharashtra, Punjab too had shown a significant increase in the number of active cases with 2,112 cases on February 11 and 9,402 cases on March 11, the data showed.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported the maximum decline in the active caseload among the states. The state had 64,607 active cases on February 11 which fell to 35,715 cases on March 11, the ministry noted. The state had reported 2,133 new cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday, as the tally climbed to 1,086,012 cases so far.
Uttar Pradesh which reported 3,256 active cases on February 11 had reported 1,689 on Thursday while West Bengal, which had 4,387 active cases on February 11, reported 3,127 cases on Thursday, the latest data showed.
