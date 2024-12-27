‘One of India’s most illustrious sons': Condolences pour in from across world for Manmohan Singh

Condolences have poured in from across the globe following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations. File Photo: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Calling him an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan", Karzai profoundly mourned Singh's passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

"#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace", Karzai said on X.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

"So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives."

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said that the passing away of Singh is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and Russia.

He wrote on X, "It is moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief on the passing away of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday. He highlighted the role Singh played, not only in India's economic reforms but also in providing strategic corrections to Indian foreign policy.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)