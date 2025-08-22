One of suspects involved in firing on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s held

One of the three suspects involved in firing on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Haryana’s Gurugram was held after a shoot out in Greater Faridabad between 4am to 4.30am on Friday, police said. Three masked men fired on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Investigators said that the suspect, Ishant Gandhi, faces multiple heinous criminal cases across Haryana. They said he sustained a bullet injury in his right leg while trying to flee after opening fire on a crime branch team of Faridabad Police.

Yashpal Yadav, the public relations officer of the Faridabad Police, said that the team attempted to intercept Gandhi after receiving information about his movement. “As soon as the police intercepted him, he fired on them. The suspect fell from his motorcycle and tried to flee while continuing to fire,” he said.

He said that the crime branch team asked Gandhi to surrender, but he fired. “He has been rushed to the hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested after doctors declare him medically fit. A motorcycle, a pistol, and empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot,” he said.

“It will be clear which gangster he was associated with, on whose directions he fired on Elvish Yadav’s residence, and what was the motive behind it.”

Three suspects armed with pistols fired over 24 rounds at Elvish Yadav’s residence at 5.30am on August 17 and fled. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In an Instagram post, the Bhau gang took responsibility for the incident, claiming that Elvish Yadav and other YouTubers were promoting betting apps, which have ruined several families.