‘One of the tallest leaders of Congress’: Manmohan Singh condoles Oscar Fernandes’ death, writes to his wife

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached out to erstwhile Union Minister Oscar Fernandes’ wife Blossom Fernandes to condole his death. Fernandes, a Congress veteran, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Mangalore due to age-related ailments.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Shri Oscar Fernandes today. With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party from Karnataka who helped the Congress Party in making many important decisions,” Singh wrote.

Fernandes, who served as the Union minister of labour and employment in the first United Progressive Alliance government, was a strong backroom man who also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. He was known among the Congress workers for working 16-17 hours a day to get his party ready for elections. “When he was working in the party, the AICC office wouldn’t close before 3am,” senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad said in remembrance of Fernandes.

Singh remembered how popular Fernandes was amongst the common people, who elected him to the Lok Sabha as their representatives five times. “His popularity among the common people of Karnataka is evident from the fact that Oscarji was elected five times to the Lok Sabha and two times to the Rajya Sabha,” Singh wrote.

“He was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who served as a minister in the Central Government in the UPA Government. His services to the country, especially to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by the people of our country,” the former Prime Minister added.

Singh extended his wife Gursharan Kaur’s condolences to the late minister’s family.