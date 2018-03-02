At least 10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday morning, a senior official of the Telangana Police said.

The Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police.

A trooper was also injured in the gunfight that took place in the Pujari Kanker forests under Pamed police station area, around 500km from Raipur, Bijapur SP Mohit Garg said.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site, Garg said.

“It was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana Police. Initial reports indicate 10 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police at around 6.30am in Bijapur district.

A clear picture would emerge later, the Telangana police official told PTI.

The bodies are being shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and other formalities, the official said .

The identity of killed the Maoists was not immediately known, but security agencies believe some top Maoist leaders could be among those killed, officials said.