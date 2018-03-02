 At least 10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

At least 10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

Some top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) were suspected to be among the slain Maoists.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2018 11:03 IST
This August 3, 2005, file photo shows Maoist rebels patrolling in the dense Nallamalla forests in Andhra Pradesh.
This August 3, 2005, file photo shows Maoist rebels patrolling in the dense Nallamalla forests in Andhra Pradesh.(AP File Photo)

At least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday morning, a senior official of the Telangana Police said.

The Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police.

A trooper was also injured in the gunfight that took place in the Pujari Kanker forests under Pamed police station area, around 500km from Raipur, Bijapur SP Mohit Garg said.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site, Garg said.

“It was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana Police. Initial reports indicate 10 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police at around 6.30am in Bijapur district.

A clear picture would emerge later, the Telangana police official told PTI.

The bodies are being shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and other formalities, the official said .

The identity of killed the Maoists was not immediately known, but security agencies believe some top Maoist leaders could be among those killed, officials said.

more from india
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you