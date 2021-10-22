SDRF rescues one survivor, retrieves 5 bodies in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) on Friday rescued one survivor and airlifted bodies of five trekkers spotted on Thursday near Lamkhaga Pass, which connects Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh with Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

On October 14, a 17-member team went for trekking to Chitkul in Himachal via Harsil in Uttarkashi district.However, due to heavy snowfall on October 18, 11 of them went missing near Lamkhaga Pass. Six of them, all porters, managed to reach the ITBP camp in Chitkul village in Kinnaur and informed them about the incident on October 19.

“The bodies of the five deceased were retrieved by the rescue team of SDRF and then airlifted to Harsil in an air force chopper... They were among the seven dead spotted on Thursday. Two of the bodies are yet to retrieved,” Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer Uttarkashi, said. The bodies have been sent to district hospital for post-mortem examination.

“The survivor Mithun Dari, 31, from Kolkata after being airlifted to Harsil, was sent to hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition,” said Patwal.

“The SDRF personnel brought the bodies and the survivor to their camp near Lamkhaga Pass. The survivor was taken care of by rescue workers...,” SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said.

“The deceased were identified as Anita Rawat, 38, Delhi, Tanmay Tiwari, 30, Saurav Ghosh, 34, Savian Das, 28, Vikas Maikal, 33, all residents of Kolkata,” said Patwal said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in various flood-related incidents across the state touched 65 on Friday.

According to data shared by the state government, of the total 65 deaths, 35 were reported from Nainital district, one of the worst affected. At least 22 people are still missing in the state.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a ground survey of the affected areas in Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts of Garhwal division along with minister for disaster management Dhan Singh Rawat. He also met families of the deceased and missing people and assured “all possible help”.

“It is very unfortunate that some people lost their lives in this tragedy. But I want to ensure the affected people that the government is standing with them in this hour of need and will provide them every possible help,” he said.