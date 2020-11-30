e-paper
Home / India News / One time power bill settlement scheme launched in Goa

One time power bill settlement scheme launched in Goa

Chief minister Pramod Sawant called it one of the biggest steps in the state in the last 60 years and said a similar scheme would be launched by the public works department (PWD) for water bills.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Panaji
Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant(PTI/ File photo)
         

A one-time settlement scheme for power consumers was launched in Goa on Monday by Chief minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Electricity Minister Nilesh Cabral.

Sawant called it one of the biggest steps in the state in the last 60 years and said a similar scheme would be launched by the public works department (PWD) for water bills.

Cabral said delayed payment fee would be dropped, fully or partially, under this power settlement scheme, for which applications can be made all through December.

