The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Friday released an interim statement on its investigation into last year's crash of Air India flight 171, saying the evidence gathered was being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

The tail part of an Air India plane, B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed on the roof of a building, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI)

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The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN's aviation agency, requires states to release a final accident investigation report within a year of an accident. If this is not possible, it says, the authorities must publish annual status updates outlining progress.

Friday’s statement did not provide any additional information about the disaster but underlined that investigators had made significant progress.

ALSO READ | Everything was normal, until it wasn’t: The 32-second mystery of AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad

What AAIB said

“Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) had earlier urged the civil aviation ministry not to issue the statement, citing concern that an update that stops short of the cause of the accident would only deepen the confusion on whether the fuel to the aircraft’s two engines was cut by human hand or by a fault in the aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) had earlier urged the civil aviation ministry not to issue the statement, citing concern that an update that stops short of the cause of the accident would only deepen the confusion on whether the fuel to the aircraft’s two engines was cut by human hand or by a fault in the aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

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AI-171 lifted off from Ahmedabad a little after lunchtime on June 12 last year, bound for London Gatwick with 242 aboard. In the last of the roughly 30 seconds it stayed in the air, the cockpit voice recorder caught one pilot asking the other why they cut off fuel to the engine; and the other said he hadn’t.

AAIB gives no timeline to final report

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the AAIB preliminary report released on July 12, 2025, said.

Both engines lost power and the Boeing 787-8 came down onto the hostel canteen of BJ Medical College, where students were eating. The crash killed 241 of the 242 on board and 19 on the ground. One passenger survived.

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AAIB said it is conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and the standards and recommended practices contained in ICAO Annex 13.

“The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13,” the statement on Friday said.

“Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation,” it stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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