Online portal to monitor forest produces launched in Manipur

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:22 IST

An online portal for monitoring transit of forest produces, revenue collection and prevention of illegal transport and wildlife crimes was formally launched in Imphal on Tuesday. The portal is said to be first of its kind in India.

Launching the online portal, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh who also launched a website of the department, congratulated the forest department for developing a user-friendly and people-centric dynamic portal and a website that would address people’s grievances by bringing in technology-based interventions.

Expressing concern at the rampant destruction of forests and wildlife, he appealed to public to join hands with the government in the protection and conservation of forests to address the issue of climate change.

Sharing more information on the new online portal (http://monitoring.manipurforest.gov.in/) and department’s website (https://forest.manipurforest.gov.in/) during the event, principal chief conservator forest Kereilhouvi Angami said, the online portal will ensure ease of business to both customers and consignees and the forest staff.

It will ensure good governance, transparency, flow of information to the public, hassle-free support to the customer/ consignee and remove their inconveniences, fast delivery on real-time basis, corruption-free interface between customer and Forest staff and accountability, he said.

Additional principal chief conservator forest (Admin) Anurag Bajpai added that the transit passes can be applied and issued online with secured with QR code through the new portal.

“All approval should be online,” he said, admitting that it will remove the scope of illegal elements from using fake transit passes in illegal transport of forest produce.

The portal intends to develop a strong information network to prevent smuggling of forest produce and wildlife articles, he added. It may further save and enhance Manipur’s revenue collection by preventing illegal activities and ensure quick deposition in the government exchequer on real-time basis through online payment gateway.

On the other hand, the department’s website aims to facilitate the two way information flow. It also provided public interface for ease of business and good platforms like Nursery Management system, mechanism for management of Wood Based Industries, scheme-wise and district-wise various activities being undertaken by the department etc, according to the state forest officials.