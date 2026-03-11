Online safety for children priority, govt mulls AI, Social Media curbs: Vaishnaw

Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that ensuring the safety of children and citizens on digital platforms has become a priority for the government as it considers new steps to address harms arising from social media and AI-generated content. Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha govt reviewing new steps to address harms from AI-generated content and social media platforms. (PTI)

“The safety of children on all social media platforms and the safety of women against misleading advertisements is a very important point. We have to take all steps that are required to ensure the safety of our children and the safety of the entire society on digital platforms, whether it is AI-generated material or material posted by publishers on social media platforms,” Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha.

The minister added that discussions on stronger measures were underway, noting that there was “practically unanimity” in the consultative committee on the need for new steps to protect citizens online. He also thanked the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, for conducting a study on issues related to online safety.

The remarks come amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on children and the spread of harmful content online, as several countries around the world ban or move to ban social media for teenagers.

Separately, in a written reply in Parliament on Wednesday, the MeitY Minister of State Jitin Prasada said the government’s policies aim to ensure an “open, safe, trusted and accountable internet” for users, including children.

The government said existing laws such as the IT Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 already impose obligations on social media platforms to prevent the hosting or sharing of unlawful or harmful content. Platforms are also required to remove such content within hours when notified by authorities.

The DPDP framework also mandates safeguards for children’s personal data, including verifiable parental consent before platforms process the data of minors and restrictions on tracking, behavioural monitoring or targeted advertising directed at children.

Separately, in another question answered by the MeitY Minister of State, the government highlighted concerns about technology-enabled offences targeting women, including cyberbullying, harassment and the misuse of deepfake technology. Amendments to the IT Rules notified in February 2026 require social media platforms to deploy technical measures to prevent the creation and dissemination of unlawful AI-generated content and to clearly label permissible synthetic media.

Under the updated rules, intermediaries are required to remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving a court order or a notice from the government.