Home / India News / ‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea

‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea

The high court said it appeared that the petitioner is not alive to the Covid-19 situation.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCC cadets clean the banks of Yamuna river during 'Chhath' festival in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
         

Amid the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, which has called for Centre’s intervention and bringing back a number of restrictions, Durga Jan Seva Trust moved the high court challenging the Delhi government’s order banning any gathering on Chhath Puja on November 20. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on November 10 had issued an order barring any gathering on the occasion of Chhath Puja, after cases in the Capital started to gallop starting from October last week.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition and expressed surprise that at this point of time such a petition can be filed. The bench also said it would not interfere with the AAP government’s decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks.

“Oh really! Today when the Delhi government is not allowing marriages with over 50 persons, you want only 1,000 persons. How come?” the bench said, as it struck down the petition as “meritless”.

The high court said the third wave of the infection was already underway in the national capital and allowing a large gathering would result in people becoming “super spreaders”. “In today’s day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality,” the bench said, adding that the petitioner should have taken into consideration the current circumstances in the city. The high court said it appeared that the petitioner is not alive to the Covid-19 situation.

“The infection rate is hovering between 7,800 to 8,593… the death rate is in double figures. There are 42,000 active cases,” it noted.

(With PTI Inputs)

