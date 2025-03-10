Only 31% SSA funds allocated for sports utilised; 9 states yet to spend a penny

New Delhi: Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) utilised only ₹23,327.49 lakh, accounting for just 31% of the ₹72,924.69 lakh allocated under the sports and physical education component of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for the financial year 2024-25, according to the data shared by the central government with the Lok Sabha on Monday. Notably, nine states and UTs are yet to spend any of their allocated funds in FY 2024-25 ending on March 31. Union minister of state for education Jayant Choudhary. (Sansad TV)

SSA is a shared scheme between the Centre and states supporting public schools with a funding ratio of 60:40. The scheme aims to ensure that all children have access to quality education in an equitable and inclusive classroom environment irrespective of region and category.

The data shared by minister of state (MoS) for education Jayant Choudhary in response to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP G Lakshminarayana shows that there has been a 10% decline in the funds allocated for sports and physical education component of the SSA from ₹81,242.68 lakh in 2023-24 to ₹72,924.69 lakh in 2024-25. The funds utilisation by states and UTs in FY 2023-24 stood at ₹64,194.31 lakh – 79% of the allocated amount.

Under sports and physical education component of SSA, there is a provision for grants for sports equipment for indoor and outdoor games in all government schools at the rate of ₹5,000 for primary schools, ₹10,000 for upper primary schools and up to ₹25,000 for secondary and senior secondary schools per annum.

“In addition, as per new norms of the scheme, an additional grant upto ₹25,000 per school is provided to schools in case at least two students of that school win the medal in Khelo India National school games competition,” Choudhary said.

According to the data, Goa was not allocated any funds for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25, Bihar did not receive any budget for FY 2024-25. Barring these two states, all the remaining 34 states and UTs combined were allocated ₹72,924.69 lakh in FY 2024-25. However, nine states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal have not utilised a single penny out of the allocated amount.