Only 6.83% active Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 91.68%: Health ministry

Only 6.83% active Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 91.68%: Health ministry

“53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the ministry of health and family welfare’s release.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:17 IST
New Delhi
With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.
The Union health ministry on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.

The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months.

On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours.

“With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases,” it said.

